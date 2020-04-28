Mike Soutar to leave Evening Standard after seven months

Mike Soutar has resigned as chief executive of the Evening Standard and will leave the business at the end of May – just seven months after he joined.

Soutar said he is leaving "to pursue other business interests". He joined the Evening Standard in October in a newly created role.

The Evening Standard said that the board will make further announcements "in due course" about the leadership of the business.

Soutar co-founded ShortList Media (now known as The Stylist Group) in 2007 and oversaw the sale of the business to DC Thomson Media in 2016. In November 2018, the company was rebranded and ShortList ended its print run. Soutar left his role as chairman at the end of that month.

He said: "I’ve loved working with the whole team at the Evening Standard and I think we can all be proud of the major strides we have made in our commercial performance, on editorial integration and distribution innovations over recent months, particularly through the challenging times caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

"In the last few weeks, I’ve taken time to reflect on my own ambitions and plans, and it is on that basis that I have made the decision to step away to pursue other business interests. I will remain a passionate supporter of the Standard and its brilliant people."