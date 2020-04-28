Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Mike Soutar to leave Evening Standard after seven months

Board will make further announcements 'in due course' about leadership of business.

Soutar: joined Evening Standard in October 2019
Soutar: joined Evening Standard in October 2019

Mike Soutar has resigned as chief executive of the Evening Standard and will leave the business at the end of May – just seven months after he joined.

Soutar said he is leaving "to pursue other business interests". He joined the Evening Standard in October in a newly created role.

The Evening Standard said that the board will make further announcements "in due course" about the leadership of the business.

Soutar co-founded ShortList Media (now known as The Stylist Group) in 2007 and oversaw the sale of the business to DC Thomson Media in 2016. In November 2018, the company was rebranded and ShortList ended its print run. Soutar left his role as chairman at the end of that month.

He said: "I’ve loved working with the whole team at the Evening Standard and I think we can all be proud of the major strides we have made in our commercial performance, on editorial integration and distribution innovations over recent months, particularly through the challenging times caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

"In the last few weeks, I’ve taken time to reflect on my own ambitions and plans, and it is on that basis that I have made the decision to step away to pursue other business interests. I will remain a passionate supporter of the Standard and its brilliant people."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Kurious About Social Media

Kurious About Social Media

Promoted

April 20, 2020
Transform Today: CX Gives You The Edge

Transform Today: CX Gives You The Edge

Promoted

April 20, 2020
What The Change?!

What The Change?!

Promoted

April 20, 2020
Send In The Clowns

Send In The Clowns

Promoted

April 20, 2020