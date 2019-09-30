Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mike Soutar named Evening Standard CEO

He starts his role on 7 October.

Soutar: worked on titles such as Smash Hits and FHM
Soutar: worked on titles such as Smash Hits and FHM

Mike Soutar, co-founder of ShortList, is taking on the role of chief executive at the Evening Standard.

He joins the newspaper on 7 October in what the Evening Standard says is a newly created position.

Soutar helped set up ShortList Media (now known as The Stylist Group) in 2007. He oversaw the sale of the business to DC Thomson Media in 2016. In November 2018, the company was rebranded and ShortList ended its print run. Soutar left his chairman role at the end of that month.

Soutar has previously worked on titles including Smash Hits and FHM. He has also served as managing director of Kiss FM.

He said: "I’ve been a regular reader of the Evening Standard since the late 1980s, when I first moved to London. It is the city's heartbeat – a Londoner’s essential source of news, entertainment, listings and inspiration.

"Its quality journalism reaches unparalleled numbers of influential and affluent readers in print every weekday and it touches millions more through its website and other platforms.

"I look forward to working with the talented team at the Evening Standard to grow an even stronger business that will continue to play a central role in shaping and reporting the cultural and political development of the greatest city in the world."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Campaign manager

Job description: Campaign manager

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #60 Jason Stone

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #60 Jason Stone

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago
Dear local market managers, don't break my brand

Dear local market managers, don't break my brand

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago
MEDIA

Lotto wins the jackpot in TV creativity award

Promoted

September 26, 2019