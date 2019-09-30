Mike Soutar named Evening Standard CEO

Mike Soutar, co-founder of ShortList, is taking on the role of chief executive at the Evening Standard.

He joins the newspaper on 7 October in what the Evening Standard says is a newly created position.

Soutar helped set up ShortList Media (now known as The Stylist Group) in 2007. He oversaw the sale of the business to DC Thomson Media in 2016. In November 2018, the company was rebranded and ShortList ended its print run. Soutar left his chairman role at the end of that month.

Soutar has previously worked on titles including Smash Hits and FHM. He has also served as managing director of Kiss FM.

He said: "I’ve been a regular reader of the Evening Standard since the late 1980s, when I first moved to London. It is the city's heartbeat – a Londoner’s essential source of news, entertainment, listings and inspiration.

"Its quality journalism reaches unparalleled numbers of influential and affluent readers in print every weekday and it touches millions more through its website and other platforms.

"I look forward to working with the talented team at the Evening Standard to grow an even stronger business that will continue to play a central role in shaping and reporting the cultural and political development of the greatest city in the world."