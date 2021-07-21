Mike's Hard Seltzer takes to the water with canal boat experience

Mike's Hard Seltzer is hosting London canal boat trips to celebrate the end of lockdown.

Guests can sample the alcoholic sparkling water drink during an hour-long, music-filled tour along the canals of east London, with DJ Sam Divine playing at the launch event on 23 July.

The boat, called Mike's, picks up from Old Ford Lock on the River Lee in Hackney. It will travel northbound for about a mile, sailing past West Ham's London Stadium before heading back to the Old Ford Lock for drop-off.

The boat can carry 22 people, with dancing permitted. Trips will take place between 24 and 25 July, as well as for three days from 29 July.

Alexander Wellens, marketing manager at Mike's Hard Seltzer, said: "It's a fun and creative way for us to celebrate UK 'Freedom Day' and get together again during the hot summer. This is definitely different than the usual brand experiences that you see out there."

Raptor is delivering the experience with support from FCB Inferno. The project is a continuation of the brand's "Refreshingly obvious" campaign by FCB New York and FCB Inferno, launched earlier this month. A series of three films introduces unusual new products such as the "Vacooler", which hoovers while serving drinks, and the "Fanny six-pack cooler", a bum-bag to hold drinks.