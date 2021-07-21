Fayola Douglas
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mike's Hard Seltzer takes to the water with canal boat experience

London canal boat trips celebrate the end of lockdown.

Mike's Hard Seltzer: guests on the canal trips can dance and sample the beverage
Mike's Hard Seltzer: guests on the canal trips can dance and sample the beverage

Mike's Hard Seltzer is hosting London canal boat trips to celebrate the end of lockdown.

Guests can sample the alcoholic sparkling water drink during an hour-long, music-filled tour along the canals of east London, with DJ Sam Divine playing at the launch event on 23 July.

The boat, called Mike's, picks up from Old Ford Lock on the River Lee in Hackney. It will travel northbound for about a mile, sailing past West Ham's London Stadium before heading back to the Old Ford Lock for drop-off.

The boat can carry 22 people, with dancing permitted. Trips will take place between 24 and 25 July, as well as for three days from 29 July.

Alexander Wellens, marketing manager at Mike's Hard Seltzer, said: "It's a fun and creative way for us to celebrate UK 'Freedom Day' and get together again during the hot summer. This is definitely different than the usual brand experiences that you see out there."

Raptor is delivering the experience with support from FCB Inferno. The project is a continuation of the brand's "Refreshingly obvious" campaign by FCB New York and FCB Inferno, launched earlier this month. A series of three films introduces unusual new products such as the "Vacooler", which hoovers while serving drinks, and the "Fanny six-pack cooler", a bum-bag to hold drinks.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now