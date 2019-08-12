Emmet McGonagle
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Milka under fire for casting call asking for 'no overweight children'

The casting call also specified 'no red hair' and 'very good teeth'.

Milka: it is under fire for a casting call
Milka: it is under fire for a casting call

A casting call launched by Mondelez International brand Milka ahead of this year’s Christmas campaign has received backlash due to its specifications, which have been deemed "outrageous".

Casting for the role of Mia – a 9- to 11-year-old girl – the call said: "She must be beautiful and angelic, not over 11. No taller than 4ft 4in. She must be sweet and innocent. Still a little girl. Eye colour and hair colour are not important but no red hair."

The ad continued: "She is very special. She must not have reached puberty. Very pretty/beautiful. Sweet, warm, friendly," before specifying the young actress should have "very good skin and teeth".

An amendment to the ad also specified: "No overweight children as this is advertising chocolate."

The casting call was launched through Spotlight, a company that helps performers find roles, before being posted on Twitter.

Spotlight has since released a statement via social media apologising for the call, which it claimed "absolutely did not meet [the company’s] high standards".

"Breakdowns like this are, quite simply, totally unacceptable and we should never have allowed it to be published… We made a serious error and we should have done much, much better. We’re sorry."

A spokesperson for Mondelez International said: "We’d like to thank people for bringing this casting notice to our attention.

"We take our advertising responsibility very seriously and this is not representative of the brief we shared with the casting agency and does not meet our high standards.

"We would never approve the use of such a notice, and are urgently reviewing the situation with Spotlight UK to understand how and why it has happened."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

August 01, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

Promoted

July 31, 2019
MEDIA
Five 5G myths debunked

Five 5G myths debunked

Promoted

July 30, 2019
MEDIA
Creativity can regain its ambition here

Creativity can regain its ambition here

Promoted

July 29, 2019