Mind appoints Publicis's Langland as strategic and creative agency

Mental health charity Mind has appointed Publicis Health’s Langland as its strategic and creative agency, following a competitive pitch process.

With no previous incumbent, three agencies including Langland made it to the final pitching stage. Mind previously worked with McCann Enterprise on its "Heroes" campaign.

Langland will develop the charity’s first overarching brand campaign, which will launch during Mental Health Awareness Week in May.

The campaign will encourage people to speak up about their mental health and push them to seek support, with activity targeting cinema, TV, OOH and social media.

Katie McMorran, managing partner, advertising at Langland, said the agency was “fighting to get in front of the team” and share its ideas.

She added: “Mental health is something I am particularly passionate about, and something we prioritise for our people as an agency – and I think this showed in the strategy and creative we delivered during the pitch process.

“Partnering with Mind is a fantastic opportunity to make a difference together.”

The campaign will build on research that one in four adults and more than one in six young people experienced poor mental health for the first time during the pandemic.

Jennifer Walters, associate director of external relations at Mind, said: “We really want this campaign to support as many people as possible to recognise and prioritise their own mental health and to take that all-important step to seeking support and advice.”