Mind launches Mental Health Awareness Week campaign

Mental health charity Mind has launched its first work from Publicis’ health communications agency Langland – a campaign that seeks to change how we speak about mental health.

Coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Week (9-15 May), the campaign aims to reach the people who don’t currently relate to mental health campaigns and encourage them to reach out to Mind.

The campaign is led by two films that feature Jords and James Smith, of rock band Yard Act.

The pair tell the stories of Rohan and Mel, people connected with Mind, through the medium of spoken word poetry.

From now until the end of May, the films can be seen across London cinemas and have been adapted for social media, where they will run across Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook, YouTube and Spotify.

An out-of-home print and digital campaign will also feature across the London transport network.

MediaLab also worked on the campaign.

Victoria Wright, chief executive of Langland, said: “This campaign aims to shift this pattern and connect people through spoken word. Through poetry, lived experience can be shared in a way which others will recognise and empathise with.

“We know from our research that when people see some of themselves in this type of content, they are more likely to seek support – our end goal is to connect people with Mind to get the help they need.”

Jennifer Walters, associate director of communications at Mind, added: “If these stories speak to you, speak to us. You might not have the same diagnosis as Rohan or Mel but what they’ve been through might resonate with you.

“The most important thing to remember is that you don’t have to face these feelings alone. If you're going through a difficult time or are struggling with how you're feeling, Mind is here for you.”

The new work follows swiftly on from Langland’s appointment as Mind’s strategic and creative agency in March 2022.

Although there was no previously incumbent agency, Mind had previously worked with McCann Enterprise on its "Heroes" campaign.