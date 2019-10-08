Omar Oakes
Mindshare creates EMEA performance lead role

Group M agency tasks Performics executive Oscar Romero with accelerating growth.

Romero: spent nine years at Performics
Mindshare has hired Performics' Oscar Romero for a new role leading the Group M agency's performance capabilities across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Romero has spent the past nine years as managing partner at Dentsu Aegis Network's Performics, where he led international accounts in the performance media space. He was previously head of search, strategy and product at Starcom Mediavest Group (now Starcom).

At Mindshare, Romero is tasked with accelerating growth for clients by leveraging the agency's scale and capabilities in performance across EMEA. Mindshare and Neo, which became part of Mindshare in 2017, has more than 1,100 performance specialists in the region.

Romero said: "Throughout my career, I have experienced the evolution of advertising and media industry service models. It is now critical to offer solutions such as embedded teams and consultancy, as well as pure activation."

The appointment follows that of Jem Djemal, who joined Mindshare in April to lead programmatic services across EMEA and to help develop both products and a consultancy offering in that space. Djemal joined from Verizon Media, where he was head of programmatic demand.

