Mindshare hires Carat's James Harris as global chief strategy officer

James Harris: takes newly created role at Mindshare

James Harris, global chief digital and data officer at Carat, is leaving after three years to take the new role of global chief strategy officer at Mindshare.

Reporting to the WPP agency’s global chief executive, Nick Emery, Harris is tasked with leading the integration of brand and performance strategy for global clients.

Harris leaves Carat next week.

Emery said: "We’re delighted that James is joining us. The central question that all our clients face is uniting best-in-class performance skills with brand strategy."

The appointment comes as Mindshare seeks to retain its global American Express account in a review, having lost HSBC to PHD in May.

In a long career in media, Harris has worked with brands including Dell, Coca-Cola, Diageo, General Motors and Mastercard. As well as co-founding MediaCom North in 1996 and Diffiniti (now iProspect) in 2005, he has held senior digital roles at UM and IPG Mediabrands and was previously head of agencies, international, at AOL.

Harris also wrote Think More Analogue, Be More Digital, which was published in 2015.