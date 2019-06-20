Gurjit Degun
Mindshare named Cannes Lions Media Network of the Year

Starcom and MediaCom took second and third places.

Mindshare: General Mills work won a Media Lion
Mindshare has been awarded Media Network of the Year at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The Group M network succeeds sister shop MediaCom, which won the accolade last year but slipped to third place in 2019.

Publicis Groupe’s Starcom is second place in this year’s awards.

Cannes Lions revealed the winners for the Media category last night (Wednesday), with the UK picking up two gongs: Saatchi & Saatchi London won silver for Visa "All they want for Christmas is you", while McCann London’s suicide-prevention campaign for Vice took a bronze.

The Media Grand Prix went to WPP shop AKQA São Paulo for Nike "Air Max graffiti stores".

The US won seven golds, two of which went to Burger King "The Whopper detour" by FCB New York.

The other five were for SC Johnson "Scent by Glade" by Ogilvy Chicago; Wendy’s "Keeping fortnite fresh" by VMLY&R Kansas City; Procter & Gamble "It’s a Thursday nite Tide ad" by Saatchi & Saatchi New York; General Mills "Hacking Prime Day" by Mindshare Chicago; and ESPN and NBA "You seeing this" by R/GA New York.

