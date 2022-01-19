Mindshare names new EMEA CEO

Mindshare has hired MediaCom’s APAC chief executive Mark Heap as its EMEA chief executive.

Heap returns to the agency after leadership stints at MediaCom, where he was APAC CEO for more than eight years, and PHD, where he led the agencies China operations.

Mindshare has about 3,500 staff across EMEA, and its major clients include Unilever, Ford, TK Maxx, Deutsche Telecom, Lufthansa, Campari and Marks & Spencer.

Heap will be responsible for “driving good growth” for Mindshare clients across 26 markets and replaces former Mindshare EMEA CEO Helen McRae, who has become Mindshare’s APAC CEO.

Earlier in his career, Heap was Mindshare’s national strategy director of China and a group strategy director at its Australian business.

He will take the reins of Mindshare’s EMEA business in mid-February.

Mindshare Global CEO Adam Gerhart said: “He has an incredible track record working with major clients and driving award-winning innovation across Asia and I am looking forward to him bringing that same drive and energy to our EMEA markets, helping Mindshare to drive 'Good growth' for our clients.”

Heap added: “'Good growth' was a very motivating factor for me in accepting this role and I’m honoured to rejoin the agency and eager to get to know my new colleagues and our clients.

"I’ve always enjoyed helping to drive growth and positive momentum, and with the talent, capabilities, infrastructure and vision we have as an agency and group, I’m really excited for what’s ahead.”

Group M is expected to reveal a new MediaCom APAC leader later this week.