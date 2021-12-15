Mindshare splits 'mind' and 'share' as part of brand refresh

Mindshare has rebranded its corporate identity, which includes separating the words "mind" and "share" that it believes will better represent its "accelerated good growth" brand positioning.

It’s one of three iterations of its new branding: the official corporate logo with a new font and colour palette; a split logo that separates "Mind" and "Share" into two words and “introduces content in-between text, pictures and video in order to tell a story”; and a "logo frame" that borders content.

Design agency NB Studio worked on the rebranding of Mindshare.

WPP-owned Mindshare said the new system has been “created to put Mindshare into the heart of the conversation taking place instead of it being a logo ‘stamp’ found on the back or on the bottom of a communication just to indicate who it is from”.

Mindshare UK chief executive Jem Lloyd-Williams told Campaign that the rebrand “modernises our branding; makes us feel more approachable and human in the way we come across to consumers, clients and, importantly, with our internal teams”.

Greg Brooks, Mindshare’s global chief marketing and culture officer, who has driven the project, said: “Our identity now puts our name in the heart of the conversation. It means we can connect more easily and more authentically with every client, person or topic in different and unique ways, enabling us to better communicate our approach to media services.”

Mindshare global chief executive Adam Gerhart added: “The brand identify refresh aligns the Mindshare brand with the strategic direction we communicated earlier this year and is the latest step in our own business transformation.

“Our integrated, client partnership-focused approach to delivering media services for the transformation age demands an identity that is more flexible. I am excited that we now have a brand identity in place which supports our strategy and our purpose of 'Accelerating Good Growth'.”

WPP set up Mindshare in 1997 when it was formed through the merger of the media departments of Ogilvy and JWT. Clients include Nike and Unilever.