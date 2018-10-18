Mindshare UK strategy chief Matt Andrews departs

Andrews: left Mindshare during the summer

Mindshare's long-serving UK chief strategy officer, Matt Andrews, has left the Group M network.

Andrews joined Mindshare in 2011 after a four-year stint as strategy director at Mother. He also previously worked at Vizeum as head of strategy and joint managing director.

In a statement to Campaign, Mindshare’s UK managing director, Jo Lyall, said: "Matt Andrews left Mindshare over the summer, so it isn’t new news. He left to take on a new adventure. We wish him well and thank him for his significant contribution as our CSO over the years."

Mindshare said it currently has no plans to appoint a replacement. Strategy partner Mark Baschnonga and stategy director Daniel Da Costa remain in place.

Campaign was unable to reach Andrews for comment.

Last month, Mindshare appointed James Harris, formerly global chief digital and data officer at Carat, to the new position of global chief strategy officer.

Reporting to global chief executive Nick Emery, Harris is tasked with leading the integration of brand and performance strategy for global clients.

Separately, earlier this month, Mindshare launched a global consultancy service focusing on voice and visual services and search.