Mindshare wins £10m government planning and strategy contract

Mindshare has won a £10m strategy and planning brief for the UK Cabinet Office and across several UK government departments.

Mindshare will support campaigns including COP26, the government’s ongoing response to Covid and its Build Back Better agenda, which focuses on infrastructure, skills and campaigns.

The brief supports cross-departmental short- and long-term initiatives in a one-year contract that runs until October 2022.

It covers the government’s plans to “level up” the UK transition towards a net zero economy.

Campaign understands that annual media billings attached to these campaigns would be worth between £100m-£140m. As the brief involves several government departments, it is being managed from the Cabinet Office.

Mindshare declined to comment on the new business.

The government’s current media buyer is the Manning Gottlieb OMD division, OmniGov, although Campaign understands a new media buying contract is close to being finalised after a review that involved the incumbent, Havas Media, Dentsu’s Carat and Group M.