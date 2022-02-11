Mini brings back British bulldog and Pharrell hit for new Editions

Mini is adding three Editions to its car range and promoting them via a global campaign featuring the return of a British bulldog mascot.

The Mini Editions are the Resolute Edition for the Mini 3-door, the Mini 5-door and the Mini Convertible; Untold Edition for the Mini Clubman; and the Untamed Edition for the Mini Countryman.

Distinctive characters have been created for each: the Resolute is playful; the Untold is sophisticated; and the Untamed is adventurous.

Each of the three editions gets its own zany, CGI-infused spot. In the Resolute spot, we see a bulldog looking for fun and a Mini that transforms from a lime-green, fur-covered car to a jello blob topped with cream.

All three cars come together in the hero spot, set to Pharrell Williams' Come Get It Bae track. The colours, textures and patterns have been chosen to resonate with the different personalities of each edition.

The digital-first global campaign has been created by Anomaly, which was appointed as Mini's lead international creative and digital agency in 2020.

Mini introduced a bulldog mascot called Spike in 2015 but the breed has not recently featured as part of its marketing.