Mini calls global ad pitch

Car marque is celebrating 60th anniversary this year.

Mini: The Brooklyn Brothers handles UK advertising
Mini is searching for an agency to work on its global advertising account.

It is understood that the BMW-owned car marque, which launched in 1959, will require an agency to work across the whole brand, including merchandise.

The move is not believed to impact Mini’s UK relationship with The Brooklyn Brothers, which won the business in 2016 from Iris. Before that, WCRS held the account. 

It will also not affect Droga5 London, which won a global brief to launch the Mini Electric.

Crispin Porter Bogusky landed a global brief in 2014 to handle Mini’s Clubman launch, but the agency no longer works with the brand.

Mini is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and is running a campaign online and across social media asking customers to share "adventures" that they have had with their Mini.

BMW declined to comment.

