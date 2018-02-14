Gemma Charles
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Mini Electric appoints Droga5 London for global ad launch

Droga5 London has been appointed to handle the global launch advertising for Mini Electric, following a competitive pitch.

Mini Electric: The BMW-owned marque has hired Droga5 London
Mini Electric: The BMW-owned marque has hired Droga5 London

The agency has been briefed on a three-year assignment to develop a clear positioning for the brand as the BMW-owned car marque works towards launching its first all-electric vehicle.  

Droga5 triumphed against German creative shop Jung von Matt, Mini's lead global agency, Anomaly and We Are Pi after a pitch process organised by The Observatory International. As a result, Droga5 is stepping down from the Volkswagen roster. 

The task is to develop the communication campaign that leads to the launch in 2020. The brief also covers Mini’s architecture venture Mini Living, its start-up incubator Urban-X, plus its design studio and fashion label.  

Droga5 London chief executive Bill Scott said: "With all the changes happening in the automotive industry, Mini Electric will be an important step for the brand’s vision to grow its global relevance and futureproof the marque.

"Fittingly, this is one of the most innovation-led comms opportunities we’ve been tasked with to date," he added.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Open canvas: best out of home

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago

Open canvas: best out of home

MEDIA
The Big Impression: January's Top 10 Out of Home campaigns

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago

The Big Impression: January's Top 10 Out of Home campaigns

MEDIA
Aerial Awards radio ad winner: McDonald's 'Beef fairy tales'

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: McDonald's 'Beef fairy tales'

MEDIA
Nationwide's Bennison: "YouTube brought the science"

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago

Nationwide's Bennison: "YouTube brought the science"