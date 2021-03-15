Mini enlists eight creators to unveil new cars

Car brand Mini has enlisted a cavalcade of creatives – including a baker and a skateboarder – to promote its latest models. Created by Anomaly, “Launched by” allows eight creators including visual artist Miquela, skateboarder Briana King and fashion designer Sir Paul Smith to showcase the different models in their own distinct way. Istanbul-based baker Tuba Geckil's contribution is a car-shaped cake, while the campaign also features London-based artist Lakwena, photographer Rankin and illustrator Jonathan Jay Lee.

"The new models have their own personalities, so they deserve to show up across the internet in different ways suited to each,” L.A. Ronayne, group creative director at Anomaly, said.

Sebastian Beuchel, head of global brand management at Mini, said: “Alec Issigonis, the creator of the classic Mini, was a creative thinker who captured his first sketches for a revolutionary new small car on a napkin – this attitude continues to shape us to this day.

“In our 'Launched by' campaign, we show people who dare to do new things and inspire us with their ideas – each and every one in their own way."

There is also a film featuring members of the Cooper family, descendants of the original 1960s model's producer.

Beuchel noted that “diversity, joie de vivre and the feeling of togetherness” are important aspects of Mini’s brand, which is why they decided to enlist eight eight different creators for the campaign.

“Diversity – in any form – is an important driver of ideas and innovation for us,” Beuchel concluded.

Last month, Mini launched a London-based spot celebrating the beauty of differences – “Big love”.