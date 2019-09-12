Mini invites Goodwood Revival attendees to recreate 1950s ad

Mini is looking to the future and celebrating its history with an experience at Goodwood Revival, showcasing new and classic car models.

The car marque is showcasing its 60-year history at the race meeting by showing the new Electric model alongside a classic Mini in a 1960s British popular-culture setting.

Visitors will be invited to take part in recreating an ad for a 1959 Austin 7. The vehicle, which was recognised for its small size, was originally badged the Austin 7, then Morris Mini Minor, but by 1961 the vehicle became widely known as the Mini.

The classic car will be displayed in an interactive studio and visitors will receive a polaroid and digital copy of their photo that they can share on social media.

The activation also features a traditional living room, in which keen-eyed Mini fans will be able to spot the old ad hanging on the wall as part of the decor.

Michelle Horn, senior project manager at TRO, which is delivering the project, said: "After such an amazing reception at Goodwood Festival of Speed, Goodwood Revival is a great opportunity for Mini to reconnect with fans and take them on a journey from the past through to the present. It has been such a pleasure working in partnership with Mini to bring this story to life."