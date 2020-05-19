Emmet McGonagle
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mini picks Anomaly to drive integrated approach

Agency takes over from Jung von Matt and KKLD.

Mini: launching 'comprehensive' campaign in 2021
Mini: launching 'comprehensive' campaign in 2021

Mini has appointed Anomaly London as its lead international creative and digital agency after a competitive pitch that the car marque described as "the most ambitious pitch ever" in its history.

Anomaly begins work on the account from June, taking over from Jung von Matt and WPP shop KKLD, which defended the account with support from sister agency Ogilvy Germany.

There were five other agencies involved in the process and it is understood that they included R/GA and AnalogFolk.

Mini, which marked its 60th anniversary last year, has previously also worked with Droga5 London to launch its electric fleet. In 2018, the agency was briefed on a three-year assignment.

In the UK, the Mini creative business is currently handled by The Brooklyn Brothers.

From next month, Anomaly will be responsible for developing a "comprehensive, integrated brand and product campaign", set to launch in 2021. The work will take an "always-on" editorial approach, with a focus on "rigorous and overarching storytelling".

Sebastian Beuchel, head of Mini global brand management, said that Anomaly won the business because of its "strong digital focus".

He said: "As far as we are concerned, ‘digital first’ primarily entails making ‘customer first’ a top priority. The customer is the focus of all our activities and we want to communicate with customers on the basis of their requirements and interests – wherever and whenever they want to."

Mini is part of BMW Group. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Promoted

Added 34 hours ago
Capturing the consumer mood across Europe: lockdown advertising

Capturing the consumer mood across Europe: lockdown advertising

Promoted

Added 36 hours ago
A third of Brits spend just two hours a week on hobbies

A third of Brits spend just two hours a week on hobbies

Promoted

May 14, 2020
How Cadbury helps shine a light on loneliness among older generations

How Cadbury helps shine a light on loneliness among older generations

Promoted

May 13, 2020