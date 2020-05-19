Mini picks Anomaly to drive integrated approach

Mini has appointed Anomaly London as its lead international creative and digital agency after a competitive pitch that the car marque described as "the most ambitious pitch ever" in its history.

Anomaly begins work on the account from June, taking over from Jung von Matt and WPP shop KKLD, which defended the account with support from sister agency Ogilvy Germany.

There were five other agencies involved in the process and it is understood that they included R/GA and AnalogFolk.

Mini, which marked its 60th anniversary last year, has previously also worked with Droga5 London to launch its electric fleet. In 2018, the agency was briefed on a three-year assignment.

In the UK, the Mini creative business is currently handled by The Brooklyn Brothers.

From next month, Anomaly will be responsible for developing a "comprehensive, integrated brand and product campaign", set to launch in 2021. The work will take an "always-on" editorial approach, with a focus on "rigorous and overarching storytelling".

Sebastian Beuchel, head of Mini global brand management, said that Anomaly won the business because of its "strong digital focus".

He said: "As far as we are concerned, ‘digital first’ primarily entails making ‘customer first’ a top priority. The customer is the focus of all our activities and we want to communicate with customers on the basis of their requirements and interests – wherever and whenever they want to."

Mini is part of BMW Group.