Ministry of Sound launches voice-activated Snapchat filter

Digitial activity is part of 30th birthday celebrations.

Ministry of Sound: filter reflects different decades
Ministry of Sound: filter reflects different decades

Ministry of Sound has launched a voice-activated Snapchat filter as part of its 30th birthday celebrations.

The interactive filter was created in collaboration with Sony Music UK's creative and strategy hub, 4th Floor Creative, and artificial intelligence start-up Anything World.

Users are invited to be transported to a time in the club's 30-year history by saying which decade they want to appear in. The filter then adjusts showing flip phones for the 1990s, iPods for the 2000s and virtual reality headsets for the 2010s.

Jason Farmer, senior curation marketing manager at Ministry of Sound, told Campaign: "We knew that we wanted to extend the [30th birthday] campaign throughout the whole year and have a range of key moments to celebrate and respect the heritage of the brand.

"When we started 2020 and the pandemic hit we very quickly pivoted towards a stronger digital strategy. That meant anything which we were doing was being live-streamed. Anything being done in the physical space, we made sure that we had short-form content to go alongside it. We definitely put a lot more focus on making sure that we are hitting all different platforms on the digital landscapes as well."

A digital campaign supported by DJs, artists and influencers will be used to promote the filter. It will also be signposted in the Ministry of Sound's physical space and appear across its social channels, including YouTube and TikTok.

This is the latest in a series of initiatives marking the dance brand's 30th anniversary. Ministry of Sound wanted to celebrate its legacy while expanding its lifestyle brand and engaging new technologies to help reach new audiences.

To celebrate this milestone Ministry of Sound released the album Three Decades of Dance. This was followed by a one-week pop-up shop in Boxpark, Shoreditch in September 2021. The takeover of the space saw six DJ live-stream events, in-store activations and exclusive merch drops. The CD and vinyl were available to purchase.

As part of the Ministry's digital expansion, it partnered with 3D mobile and computer game Avakin Life on the virtual event "Ministry of Sound island", which launched at the end of last year.

Looking ahead Ibiza will be a key activation point for the brand in the summer months where it will be celebrating its 30 years and a reopening of the island following a quiet few years due to the pandemic.

