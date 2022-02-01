Miroma completes acquisition of sports marketing agency

The Miroma Group has completed its acquisition of sports, entertainment and technology marketing company Miroma SET, formerly known as Reach4entertainment.

The acquisition follows The Miroma Group's acquisition of a 20% stake in the agency in June 2021.

Having acquired the remaining 80%, the marketing services agency will take Miroma SET under its umbrella, with the expected full-year revenue for the combined companies in excess of $350m (£259m).

The combined entity will house 600 employees working across 14 markets globally, including offices in London, New York and Singapore. Miroma SET has worked with brands such as Live Nation, IMG, and Apple TV+.

As a result of the deal, Miroma SET’s investors will become minority stakeholders in The Miroma Group, a list that includes Scott Belsky, founder of Behance and chief product officer at Adobe, Tom Hulme, head of Europe at Google Ventures, and Justin Stefano, founder of Refinery29.

Lord Michael Grade, Miroma SET’s chairman, will also become a member of The Miroma Group advisory board, describing it as the “right time” to join the company.

Marc Boyan, founder of The Miroma Group, Miroma Ventures and Miroma SET, said: “I am extremely proud of the work we have done at Miroma SET to create an entertainment and tech powerhouse where customer engagement sits at the heart of the offering.

“Bringing it into The Miroma Group will enable us to better serve Miroma SET’s clients with learnings and best practice from across all our operations."