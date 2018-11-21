Miroma Group to acquire global comms agency Way to Blue

Way to Blue acquisition: Rubins and Boyan

Global media and marketing services collective The Miroma Group has entered into an agreement to acquire global communications agency Way To Blue, which has its headquarters in London.

Way To Blue has 100 staff and operations in London, North America, Australia, Asia, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

The agency specialises in entertainment and consumer full-service marketing, including research, PR, publicity, "360-degree digital" and social media services. Current clients include Amazon, NBCUniversal, InterContinental Hotels Group, 20th Century Fox and Red Bull.

If the deal is completed, it would be Miroma’s largest acquisition to date and increase group revenue to $150m.

"Over the last decade, we have built a brilliant integrated business capable of serving any industry with an extremely talented team worldwide," Way to Blue chief executive Adam Rubins said.

"We think the time is right for us to build on that position, adding depth and breadth to our capabilities to meet future client needs and to become the best in class when it comes to Way to Blue as the new agency model."

Miroma chief executive Marc Boyan views this acquisition as a key step to spearhead its new-age marketing and communications model.

"With Way to Blue, we can take a truly 360-degree approach to marketing for clients into global markets, as well as add a number of specialist areas into our service offering," Boyan said.

"With 30% growth from its integrated business last year alone, Way to Blue is clearly one to watch in shaping the future of marketing communications."





Way to Blue: grown by 30% in the past year

Miroma offers ideation, creation and distribution services to a diverse range of clients including LVMH, Heineken, RBS, McDonald's, eBay and L’Oréal.

Its core services include commercial media trading, planning based on real-time data and insights, production and editing of content, cultural creative production, influencer marketing and management, and a portfolio of consumer brands and media platforms.

It has a ventures arm that invests in consumer brand and media platforms, including stakes in more than 35 companies such as SBTV and Pinterest.

Miroma’s last major purchase was the 2016 acquisition of Contented, the editorially driven news studio specialising in short-form video production.

A version of this article first appeared on PRWeek