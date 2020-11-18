Miroma Group hires IPG's Mike Cooper and Craig Lennon

Mike Cooper, president and chief executive of IPG's Rapport Worldwide, and Craig Lennon, IPG Mediabrands' international managing director of commercial operations, are joining The Miroma Group to lead out of home and commercial operations respectively.

The pair will report to Marc Boyan, founder and CEO of The Miroma Group, which owns agencies including Fold7 and Twelve A.M.

Cooper and Lennon will also work across Miroma Ventures and media and entertainment company Reach4entertainment.

As global managing director for out of home operations, Cooper will lead out-of-home operations at a global level at The Miroma Group and focus on expanding its client base, scope out new technologies and assess investment opportunities.

He joined IPG in 2013 to run Rapport in the US and rolled it out globally in 2015. He has also worked at Sky and IPM.

Lennon's remit as global chief commercial officer will include commercial strategy across the global business with an interest in marketing, entertainment, technology and leisure.

He has worked at IPG since February last year. Before this, Lennon was at MediaCom for 18 years, also in commercial roles.

Boyan said: "As the world prepares for the reopening of the economy, we see immense opportunities to drive value and growth for clients in a way no other group can.

"Craig and Mike are the best in the business. Knowledgeable and dynamic leaders, with their global expertise and wisdom we'll be in a very strong position post pandemic to scale smartly."