The Mission Group acquires youth marketing agency Livity

Youth marketing agency Livity has been acquired by The Mission Group after over 20 years as an independent.

The Brixton-based agency has helped clients such as Nike, Speedo, Google, Dr. Martens and YouTube reach the next generation of customers.

The Mission Group is composed of 17 agencies (counting Livity), including ad shop Krow, which was acquired in 2018.

Krow will help manage Livity's operations and Livity chief executive Alex Goat will join the Krow management team.

As part of its engagement with younger generations Livity champions early-stage careers. This purpose-led approach means it has run talent programmes including OPEN_, which Krow recently partnered with.

Goat said that Krow’s work aligns with Livity’s views on young people and said the partnership shows how Krow understands “the value” of next generation talent.

She described joining The Mission Group as “a brilliant, entrepreneurial, innovative opportunity to act independently but to have the support of a bigger network”.

Goat said: “It feels like a really brilliant opportunity for us to be able to scale and grow and be able to invest in the things that we’d like to be able to invest in while still retaining all of the things that are important to our team, our clients, and the network of young people that we work with.”

She added: “[The Mission’s] focus on creativity, innovation, entrepreneurialism and purpose makes it a natural fit for Livity.”

John Quarrey, group chief executive at Krow, said he was “delighted” to welcome Livity to The Mission family.

“This latest acquisition is testament to our continued strategy to focus on exploring opportunities that further enhance our compelling infrastructure,” Quarrey said.

“Our clients and prospects are acutely aware of the growing influence of Gen Z and are eager to explore how they can successfully engage with a youth audience in the most meaningful way.

“Livity offers them unparalleled expertise and guidance and I look forward to working closely with the team as we embark on this exciting new phase of growth to realise Livity’s full potential.”