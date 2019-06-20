Mission for Mars: how to create the world you want

Campaign, in partnership with ICF Next, films a series of change-making brand marketers in Cannes. Here, ICF Next's managing partner, chief growth and innovation officer, Bryan Specht, chats with Mars Incorporated's Jane Wakley.
Jane Wakely on brand purpose, solving pet-parents' pain points and which subscription service brings her joy
Campaign, in partnership with ICF Next, films a series of change-making brand marketers in Cannes. Here, ICF Next's managing partner, chief growth and innovation officer, Bryan Specht, chats with Mars Incorporated's Jane Wakley.
You have
[DAYS_LEFT] Days left
of your free trialSubscribe now
Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign eventsBecome a member
Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.Create an Alert Now