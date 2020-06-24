Mitsubishi partners Luna Cinema on drive-in screenings to beat virus

Mitsubishi has partnered The Luna Cinema to provide a VIP experience.

Two pairs of attendees at each Luna drive-in screening will be in with a chance of winning the experience, which will take place in a Mitsubishi L200 pick-up. The truck section of the vehicle will face the screen and feature soft furnishings and a picnic hamper, allowing winners to enjoy the film "in comfort and style".

The competition will initially be run across more than 260 screenings until 31 July.

Luna, which hosts open-air screenings in the UK, is launching The Luna Drive In Cinema on 4 July at five UK sites: Allianz Park, Printworks, Blenheim Palace, Warwick Castle and Knebworth House.

The deal was brokered between Pearl & Dean and Manning Gottlieb OMD.

Cinema owners are pushing drive-in screenings in an attempt to get around coronavirus distancing restrictions.