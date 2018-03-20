Matthew Chapman
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mitsubishi taps Critical Mass as first global digital agency amid drive to 'rebuild trust'

Mitsubishi has hired Critical Mass as its first global digital agency as it seeks to strengthen its presence in key growth markets and rebuild customer trust.

Mitsubishi has hired Critical Mass
Mitsubishi has hired Critical Mass

Critical Mass will be tasked with "developing a new digital ecosystem" for Mitsubishi’s customer base around the world.

The work will range from brand immersion and creative innovation to transparent corporate governance and enhanced site operations as part of an overarching analytics-driven digital platform.

Mitsubishi’s renewed focus on digital is part of a focus on "rebuilding trust" with customers through "enhanced communication and transparency".

The car marque was forced to stop selling a number of its models in 2016 after overstating their fuel efficiency.

Critical Mass has been hired after Mitsubishi launched a new brand strategy under a "Drive your ambition" tagline at last year’s Tokyo Motor Show following the appointment of Guillaume Cartier as corporate vice-president of Mitsubishi Motors' global marketing and sales division in April.

Cartier said: "Mitsubishi Motors will be able to elevate our digital products and services with customers and showcase our inspirational, design-forward product line up of SUV, 4WD, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and automotive technologies."

Critical Mass positions itself as a global experience design agency and is part of the DAS group of companies, which is a division of Omnicom Group.

The debut digital work from Critical Mass is expected to launch in autumn of this year.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

March 20, 2018

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

March 19, 2018

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?