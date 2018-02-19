Emily Tan
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Mobile ad tech company Fyber launches new header bidding technology under unified brand

Mobile ad tech company Fyber has partnered with two mobile app advertising networks, Adcolony and Tapjoy, to launch an in-app header bidding platform, Fairbid.

Fyber's redesigned brand
Fyber's redesigned brand

This is the first product launched under The Fyber Group's new, unified branding in which the parent group has absorbed and sunsetted two of its acquired brands: Inneractive and Heyzap. 

Fyber claims that Fairbid is the first and only mechanism that achieves "true header bidding" for in-app advertising. 

Header bidding, also known as advance bidding, is a technology that allows a publisher to offer its inventory simultaneously to multiple ad exchanges. This eliminates what is known as "the waterfall", a system where the publisher offers its inventory to ad exchanges one by one, starting with its top-ranked ad exchange and "waterfalling" remaining inventory down the list.

The waterfall hurts the publisher because it may result in premium inventory sold at lower prices, whereas header bidding would allow the best price to be derived thanks to a simultaneous auction. 

Header bidding is a hard solution to provide for web, but it has been nearly impossible for in-app inventory, Fyber's head of product marketing Alon Golan told Campaign

"If you're talking a fair auction, with low latency, run parallel and includes all sources, it's been impossible as you have companies like Facebook that say, I want to be a part of it but I have to have my software development kit on the code and will trade our native units only with our own metrics," Golan said. "We've solved this by partnering with Facebook. We let them keep their code in the app, and in the meantime, have the submit price bids server-side through real-time bidding like everyone else. We decoupled their code from their ad prices."

Fyber claims that it was also able to achieve this solution because it's a supply-side platform and is looking out for publishers – in this case the app developers – and not the advertiser. 

The process used on Fairbid is called "programmatic mediation" – a process which seeks the best price for publishers. By partnering with in-app advertising networks AdColony and TapJoy, Fairbid is able to develop the capabilities for buyers to place bids in real-time. All impressions are awarded based on price, assuming the buyer meets the publisher’s standards for brand safety.

Fairbid is beneficial for publishers because it drives higher yield as it awards the highest bidder. Publishers will also no longer need to spend time managing and optimising the demand waterfall.

"FairBid makes no judgement as to which is the better buying mechanism. The industry needs a solution that eliminates the unfair "first look" given to some buyers in a waterfall-based auction, and finally brings a state of header bidding – that has been proven successful for desktop – into the in-app environment," Offer Yehudai, president at Fyber, said. "At the end of the day, demand is demand."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

Promoted

February 19, 2018

What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Nationwide's 'Sisters' beats Calvin Klein's Kardashians

Promoted

February 16, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Nationwide's 'Sisters' beats Calvin Klein's Kardashians

MEDIA
Death of the classroom?

Promoted

February 16, 2018

Death of the classroom?

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

February 15, 2018

A marketer's guide to the GDPR