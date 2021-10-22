Fayola Douglas
Mobile network Smarty creates speed-dating pop-up

Guests will go on 'dates' with video games.

Smarty: games can be played on a range of devices
Mobile network Smarty has created a speed-dating pop-up, where guests can spend time bonding with video games.

The "Date the game bar", taking over Platform in east London, aims to put the spark back in gameplay, with visitors "dating" their way through an eclectic menu of games to find their next big thing.

Opening on 4 November, the experience is split into three zones: "Playing the field", "Rekindling the flame" and "Love triangles". Each zone features different games available to play on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and mobile devices. There will be a mix of new games and older classics.

Gaming influencers will be on hand to guide people on their speed dates, with guests taking part in a gaming quiz upon arrival to help find their ideal gaming match. Attendees will also be offered a token that can be redeemed for a free pizza and drinks.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to go head-to-head with the influencers for the chance to win video games and gaming gear.

PrettyGreen and The Producers are delivering the project.

