Mobile network Smarty urges people to ask for a discount in new spot



Think you can spot a good deal? Smarty, the sim-only network brand owned by Three, is betting that customers can’t, in a new ad promoting Smarty's latest discount.

Gravity Road has created a stunt-style video for the brand featuring "hidden cameras" in a corner shop and commentary from Come Dine with Me’s narrator, Dave Lamb.

The ad features a shop plastered with neon discount stickers and signs, with a shopkeeper telling customers to "ask for a discount" while his T-shirt and his mug both display a discount sign.

But despite all that signage and a fluorescent "wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man" urging people to request a discount, the film shows that some people miss it and walk out paying full price – even when the discount signs are right in front of them.

The spot will feature across Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. It was created by Tom Reynolds and Ben Cashmore, with Nick Hearne as creative director, and directed in-house by Marcus Liversedge.

"The 'corner shop' narrative boldly brings to life our ethos of encouraging people to shop around for the best deals and only pay for what they use in terms of data. Sometimes, we miss the best deals that are right in front of us," Smarty's head of marketing, Sayed Hajamaideen, said.

Hearne added: "Taking the fluorescent language of the corner shop deal to the extreme was pure art directional joy. It shows that, in this time of relentless visual bombardment, we might not even notice that the best deal is staring us right in the face… probably in big neon letters, flanked by inflatable wavy arm guys."