Moet Hennessy UK pops cork on creative review

Moët Hennessy, the drinks division of luxury powerhouse LVMH, is reviewing its UK agency roster.

The business is working with Creativebrief on the process, which is in its early stages, and will cover creative, digital, CRM, experiential and PR activity.

The review covers Moët Hennessy UK’s full portfolio of brands, including Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Dom Pérignon Champagnes, and spirits including Hennessy Cognac, Belvedere vodka and Glenmorangie single malt whisky.

It is not known how many incumbent agencies are affected and which, if any, have been invited to repitch.

Moët Hennessy has worked with agencies including DDB Paris, which in 2019 created a four-minute film for Hennessy called “The seven worlds”, directed by Sir Ridley Scott.

It worked with Mission, meanwhile, to deliver a three-day experience for Moët & Chandon in June 2019 and a speakeasy-style pop-up curated by musician St Vincent for Veuve Clicquot that November.

Moët Hennessy UK declined to comment.

In July 2019, LVMH appointed Publicis Media to its EMEA media account. Paul Graham, co-founder of Anomaly and former senior marketer at Burberry and Versace, joined Moët Hennessy last December as marketing and communications director, but left in June.

Global Champagne sales have been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, leading producers in the wine region to agree a limit on production this year to protect prices.