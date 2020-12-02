Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Moet Hennessy UK pops cork on creative review

Champagne and spirits company is considering main creative, digital, CRM, experiential and PR requirements.

Veuve Clicquot: St Vincent curated experience for brand last year
Veuve Clicquot: St Vincent curated experience for brand last year

Moët Hennessy, the drinks division of luxury powerhouse LVMH, is reviewing its UK agency roster.

The business is working with Creativebrief on the process, which is in its early stages, and will cover creative, digital, CRM, experiential and PR activity. 

The review covers Moët Hennessy UK’s full portfolio of brands, including Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Dom Pérignon Champagnes, and spirits including Hennessy Cognac, Belvedere vodka and Glenmorangie single malt whisky. 

It is not known how many incumbent agencies are affected and which, if any, have been invited to repitch.

Moët Hennessy has worked with agencies including DDB Paris, which in 2019 created a four-minute film for Hennessy called “The seven worlds”, directed by Sir Ridley Scott. 

It worked with Mission, meanwhile, to deliver a three-day experience for Moët & Chandon in June 2019 and a speakeasy-style pop-up curated by musician St Vincent for Veuve Clicquot that November.

Moët Hennessy UK declined to comment.

In July 2019, LVMH appointed Publicis Media to its EMEA media account. Paul Graham, co-founder of Anomaly and former senior marketer at Burberry and Versace, joined Moët Hennessy last December as marketing and communications director, but left in June.

Global Champagne sales have been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, leading producers in the wine region to agree a limit on production this year to protect prices.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why podcasting is perfect for advertising in times of uncertainty

Why podcasting is perfect for advertising in times of uncertainty

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
Why future-ready beats future-proof in audience measurement

Why future-ready beats future-proof in audience measurement

Promoted

November 30, 2020
What should brands and businesses expect in 2021?

What should brands and businesses expect in 2021?

Promoted

November 30, 2020
Weathering the perfect storm through lockdown

Weathering the perfect storm through lockdown

Promoted

November 24, 2020