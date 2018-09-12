Gurjit Degun
Molson Coors consolidates brands into Havas including Coors Light

Molson Coors, the global brewing company, has moved Coors Light into Havas without a pitch, ending its relationship with VCCP after eight years.

Coors Light: Jean Claude Van Damme
Havas has also picked up Staropramen from VCCP, and added Blue Moon and Pravha to the existing Molson Coors brands it works on – Carling, Sharp’s Brewery and Rekorderlig. As a result, the agency has been named Molson Coors’ lead UK creative partner.

Havas will be working on advertising, sponsorship and activation, PR and customer marketing through its agencies Havas London, Cake, Field Day and One Green Bean respectively.

VCCP created the well-known comedic Jean Claude Van Damme ads that depict how cold and refreshing the drink is. VCCP will complete its work on Coors Light in the coming months.

The agency also handles the Cobra account, which it picked up two years ago from Karmarama when Molson Coors last consolidated some of its brands into one agency.

Zenith and Kinetic will continue to handle Molson Coors’ UK media planning and buying account.

Jim Shearer, marketing and consumer excellence director at Molson Coors, said: "It’s an exciting time to be working with Havas across our great portfolio of beer and cider brands creatively unlocking opportunities to drive connection and relevance with consumers.

"With the success we’ve already had with Cake and Havas London and the expertise clearly evident across the Havas group, we’ve extended that relationship."

