Molton Brown unveils perfume range via scent experience

Molton Brown has created a scent experience to launch its new perfume range. Visitors to its "Fragrance gallery" can take part in workshops and scent-profiling, which allows guests to discover a scent to match their personality.

The five-day pop-up, opening on 4 September, will launching the Eau de Parfum collection. Visitors to the space on Burleigh Street, Covent Garden, can enjoy "scentscapes", join influencer-led workshops and view exhibition-style sculptures and video installations.

Molton Brown has worked with The Future Laboratory to develop its scent-profiling service. Each appointment at "The fragrance finder" lasts up to 30 minutes. Customers will take part in an interactive journey to discover a signature scent based on their preferences.

A set of workshops has been curated in collaboration with master perfumers and influencer partners, and Molton Brown said "each workshop offers a different insight into the olfactory world".

On 3 September, ahead of the official opening of the space, Molton Brown has collaborated with Stylist on an event called an "Exploration of new guard perfumery". The panel features master perfumer Jacques Chabert, senior perfumers Carla Chabert and Maia Lernout, and new-generation perfumer Jerome di Merino. Together, they will explore the brand’s approach to perfumery and share perspectives on the industry.

"A tantalising introduction to the sense of scent", on 5 September, is an experiential workshop with a fragrance ingredient tasting and smelling session, allowing each guest to better identify which notes they like and how to choose a fragrance that suits them.

The "Unfiltered self-expression art class", on 7 September, is an art class themed around unfiltered self-expression. Guests will be taking inspiration from fragrance notes and be guided through creating a piece of art that expresses their own unique individuality.

All workshop attendees will receive a gift bag of olfactory treats and surprises, and the ticket price of the workshops is redeemable against any purchases made on the day.

The Communications Store is working alongside Boum to deliver the project.