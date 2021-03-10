Fayola Douglas
Momentum promotes Kev Exley to ECD and hires Mofilm's Trak Ellis-Hill

The team expands as Ellis-Hill joins as UK creative managing partner.

Momentum: Exley (left) and Ellis-Hill will deliver physical and digital experiences
Momentum Worldwide has promoted Kev Exley to UK executive creative director, replacing Mike Kettles, who moves into a growth consultancy role within the agency.

Exley, who joined Momentum in 2017 as creative director before becoming creative partner, will lead the UK creative team. His most recent work includes a collaboration with photographer Rankin and British rapper Stefflon Don to promote Samsung's latest phone launch.

Trak Ellis-Hill, meanwhile, has joined the IPG network in the newly created position of UK creative managing partner from her role of six years as ECD at You & Mr Jones-owned Mofilm. Ellis-Hill will drive content solutions across the experiential agency and report to Exley.

Kettles joined Momentum as ECD in 2016, having previously worked as director of creative and strategy for A Little Bird.

The agency has also promoted Sarah Poole from head of art to creative director.

Luke D'Arcy, UK president, Momentum Worldwide, said: "This year holds so much potential for physical and digital experiences to combine, and both Kev and Trak are experts in bringing these blended worlds to life. I am excited to see an increase in the diversity and creativity of our offer under the leadership of this formidable duo."

