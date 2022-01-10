Momentum Worldwide appoints new UK president

Experiential agency Momentum Worldwide has appointed Matt Lewis as its UK president.

Lewis, who moves from his current role as president of Momentum Worldwide Canada, will replace Luke D'Arcy. The latter has been given a newly created position of EMEA growth officer., having been UK president since 2016 and at the business since 2010.

During his six years at Momentum Canada, Lewis won Momentum Worldwide's first Cannes Lions Grand Prix, for Nike's "Just do it HQ at the church", and significantly grew the agency by winning accounts including Nike, Accor and Coca-Cola. He joined the agency in 2016 after over nine years with Omnicom agency GMR Marketing, where he was latterly managing director.

On taking up his new role, Lewis will be relocating to London and will report to chairman and chief executive Chris Weil. He will continue to focus on innovating hybrid experiences using Momentum Worldwide's WhiteBox platform for clients including Microsoft and American Express.

D'Arcy will work alongside Lewis to support UK new business and growth, and work with Momentum chief executives across the EMEA region. Working out of the UK, D'Arcy, will also report to Weil.

Weil said: "Matt Lewis is a collaborative leader who believes in the two things that make an agency great: culture and creativity. Matt has made an impact in his six years leading our Canadian operations, both in Canada and the agency as a whole. I know he'll continue to grow and make an impact in his new role leading the UK. There are exciting times ahead for the business."

Lewis added: "Leading is a privilege, and centred on unleashing potential. Immediately it’s clear that we have amazing talent and clients in the UK, and I’m honoured to build on their achievements and continue to elevate our work through creativity."