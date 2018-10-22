Gurjit Degun
Mondelez International to 'lift' nation after daylight saving time

Love Island winners will open a pop-up for one day only.

Mondelez International is creating an "uplifting café" with a hot air balloon-inspired experience after daylight saving time ends later this month.

The activation also marks the launch of biscuit brand Joyfills and aims to "bring a little joy back to the nation" on the first Monday after the clocks go back.

Love Island winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer will open the Joyfills Café in Westfield Stratford for one day on 29 October. Guests will be able to enjoy a hot drink and take part in a hot air balloon-inspired experience with the couple.

Joyfills are bite-sized biscuits with cream fillings including Cadbury Milk Chocolate and Oreo Vanilla. The product launched in August.

