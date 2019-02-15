Mondelez and Tesco to judge 2019 Outdoor Media Awards

Derek Luddem, international associate director, marketing excellence, at Mondelez International, and Nick Ashley, head of media and campaign planning at Tesco, will represent brands on the judging panel for this year's Outdoor Media Awards.

Chaka Sobhani, chief creative officer at Leo Burnett, Hermeti Balarin, executive creative director and partner at Mother London, and Vicki Maguire, Grey London's chief creative officer, will also be part of the 20-strong panel assessing entries. Judging will be chaired by Campaign's global editor-in-chief, Claire Beale.

Run by Clear Channel in partnership with Campaign, the Outdoor Media Awards reward excellence in out-of-home advertising, from the most memorable, strategic and innovative campaigns to the brilliant people involved in creating them.

O2's "Oops" by Adcity, Posterscope, Havas Media and VCCP triumphed in 2018, claiming the Grand Prix and both the Creativity and People’s Favourite awards, as well as being highly commended in the Multiple Format category.

New for 2019 is the Social Impact Award, a category celebrating those using OOH to drive positive social change within communities in the UK, whether environmental, charitable or driving inclusivity and diversity.

The Grand Prix winner – the best of the best as voted for by the judges – will receive £100,000 worth of media space to use across Clear Channel UK screens.

The awards are open now. Entries close on 15 March, the shortlist will be announced on 20 May and winners will be announced at an evening ceremony on 11 June at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel.

The full judging panel is:

Matt Adams, chief executive, Havas Media

Paddy Adams, chief strategy officer, Manning Gottlieb OMD

Nick Ashley, head of media and campaign planning, Tesco

Hermeti Balarin, executive creative director and partner, Mother London

Paul Cooper, group managing director, MediaCom North

Henry Daglish, founder, Bountiful Cow

Rachel Forde, chief executive, UM UK

David Grainger, head of strategy, Starcom UK

Matthew Hook, chief strategy officer, Dentsu Aegis Network UK and Ireland

Derek Luddem, associate director, marketing excellence, Mondelez International

Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer, Grey London

Laura Moorcraft, managing partner, Goodstuff Communications

Chris Pelekanou, chief customer officer, Clear Channel UK

Satin Reid, joint managing director, MediaCom

Eleni Sarla, chief client officer, Havas

Chaka Sobhani, chief creative officer, Leo Burnett London

Jo Sutherland, chief executive, Carat UK

Hattie Whiting, chief client officer, PHD UK

Ann Wixley, executive creative director, Wavemaker UK

Claire Beale, global editor-in-chief, Campaign