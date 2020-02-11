MoneySavingExpert tops ranking of brands most recommended by own users

MoneySavingExpert.com is the UK brand most recommended by its own users to friends, family and peers, according to research from YouGov – testament to the depth of loyalty felt by members of the financial-advice site.

YouGov’s new ranking is compiled with insights gleaned from YouGov Recommend+, which uses Net Promoter Score data to assess the attitudes of consumers and customers of specific brands. It found that 91.1% of MoneySavingExpert users endorse the brand to friends and colleagues.

The site, set up by financial-services specialist Martin Lewis, was followed by digital challenger bank Monzo, which scored 89.6% and which last year YouGov ranked as the UK’s most popular brand, according to the views of all consumers, whether customers or not.

YouGov's 2020 Recommend table comprises financial services, travel, technology and entertainment brands. Travel brands are the most dominant, achieving four places in the top 10. In third place is Trailfinders, scoring 87.6%, followed by Universal Orlando, while Disney World Florida came sixth and Celebrity Cruises seventh.

Other brands in the ranking are Chinese mobile brand OnePlus (fifth), money-transfer service TransferWise (eighth), music-streaming service Spotify (ninth) and premium ready-meal provider Charlie Bigham’s (10th).

YouGov pointed out that given the loftier prices generally commanded by travel businesses, high levels of customer advocacy potentially hold greater value for that category compared with others.

Julian Tooke, YouGov’s global director of product integration, said: "Across all sectors, a clear pattern appears in the type of brands which are ranking highly for customer advocacy. Brands with alternative approaches to finance performed the best, taking first and second place, followed by travel and entertainment brands and technology.

"With customer advocacy being a vital part of a successful business, these 10 brands should perform well over the coming year."