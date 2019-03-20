Moneysupermarket appoints marketing chief as Darren Bentley departs

Darren Bentley is leaving his role as chief customer officer at Moneysupermarket.com Group after delivering the relaunch of the company's main brand earlier this month with a new positioning and ad campaign by Engine. Campaign understands that Bentley is set to join a start-up.

The price-comparison company said it would announce the appointment of a new chief customer officer shortly. In the meantime, it has appointed Lloyd Page as marketing director for the Moneysupermarket brand. Page has worked with Moneysupermarket as a consultant since September last year. He was previously director of brand at Virgin Media, which he joined in 2016 from John Lewis.

Bentley joined Moneysupermarket Group in 2012 as head of performance media. He later became marketing director at sister brand TravelSupermarket, before switching to Moneysupermarket, and was promoted to chief customer officer in July last year. From 2007 to 2012, he was paid search director at PHD.

Liz Telford remains in her role as head of brand.

A spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that Darren is leaving Moneysupermarket Group. He shared his plans with us some time ago, but remained committed to delivering the Moneysupermarket brand relaunch in March – the start of a brand transformation of which we’re very proud.

"Darren has also been working with the management team on a transition plan and we can now announce that we have appointed Lloyd Page as marketing director, effective from 28 March. Lloyd has been working with Moneysupermarket as a consultant since last September and has already played an integral role in the brand relaunch.

"We’d like to thank Darren for all his contributions to Moneysupermarket Group over the last seven years and wish him the very best with his new role."