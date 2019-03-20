Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Moneysupermarket appoints marketing chief as Darren Bentley departs

Price-comparison brand recently launched new positioning and campaign from Engine.

Moneysupermarket: Page and Bentley
Moneysupermarket: Page and Bentley

Darren Bentley is leaving his role as chief customer officer at Moneysupermarket.com Group after delivering the relaunch of the company's main brand earlier this month with a new positioning and ad campaign by Engine. Campaign understands that Bentley is set to join a start-up.

The price-comparison company said it would announce the appointment of a new chief customer officer shortly. In the meantime, it has appointed Lloyd Page as marketing director for the Moneysupermarket brand. Page has worked with Moneysupermarket as a consultant since September last year. He was previously director of brand at Virgin Media, which he joined in 2016 from John Lewis.

Bentley joined Moneysupermarket Group in 2012 as head of performance media. He later became marketing director at sister brand TravelSupermarket, before switching to Moneysupermarket, and was promoted to chief customer officer in July last year. From 2007 to 2012, he was paid search director at PHD.

Liz Telford remains in her role as head of brand.

A spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that Darren is leaving Moneysupermarket Group. He shared his plans with us some time ago, but remained committed to delivering the Moneysupermarket brand relaunch in March – the start of a brand transformation of which we’re very proud.

"Darren has also been working with the management team on a transition plan and we can now announce that we have appointed Lloyd Page as marketing director, effective from 28 March. Lloyd has been working with Moneysupermarket as a consultant since last September and has already played an integral role in the brand relaunch.

"We’d like to thank Darren for all his contributions to Moneysupermarket Group over the last seven years and wish him the very best with his new role."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Win an Apple Watch worth £279! Have your say in Haymarket's 2019 Annual Jobs Survey

Win an Apple Watch worth £279! Have your say in Haymarket's 2019 Annual Jobs Survey

Promoted

March 18, 2019
How automotive is navigating a transforming landscape

How automotive is navigating a transforming landscape

Promoted

March 18, 2019
Local vs Global: What does the future look like for TV?

Local vs Global: What does the future look like for TV?

Promoted

March 13, 2019
4 ways to be innovative: Coca-Cola, HarperCollins, British Gas and Missguided

4 ways to be innovative: Coca-Cola, HarperCollins, British Gas and Missguided

Promoted

March 13, 2019