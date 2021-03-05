Moneysupermarket hires New Commercial Arts

Moneysupermarket.com has appointed New Commercial Arts to its advertising account.

NCA, which was founded by James Murphy, David Golding and former Bartle Bogle Hegarty creative chief Ian Heartfield last year, beat Lucky Generals to the business.

Uncommon Creative Studio was involved earlier in the process but withdrew, citing a client conflict with mortgage broker Habito.

A spokeswoman for Moneysupermarket said: "UK price-comparison website Moneysupermarket.com has appointed New Commercial Arts as its agency of record, following a competitive pitch that started in January this year."

Mel Stonier, Moneysupermarket's head of brand communications, led the process. Chief executive Peter Duffy, a former marketer and current president of ISBA, was also involved.

Engine's predecessor, WCRS, won Moneysupermarket in June 2018 after fending off competition from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Saatchi & Saatchi and Wieden & Kennedy.

Engine introduced the Money Calm Bull as the new mascot for the brand in a major campaign in June 2020. It earned a Campaign Pick of the Week.

Before Engine, Moneysupermarket spent seven years with Mother, which created the long-running "You're so Moneysupermarket" campaign including the multi-award-winning "Epic strut".

Since launching in May 2020, NCA has picked up clients such as Halifax, which moved from Adam & Eve/DDB. Last month, Halifax unveiled its new brand platform "It's a people thing".