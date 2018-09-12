Simon Gwynn
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Moneysupermarket parodies Thelma & Louise in final (final) spot from Mother

Barbie rival Sindy is following in the footsteps of Action Man by appearing in the latest ad for Moneysupermarket.com – the last from outgoing agency Mother.

The 60-second spot, "Epic Sindy", which debuted during The X Factor on ITV on Saturday evening (15 September), is an homage to the story of Sir Ridley Scott’s 1991 road-trip classic Thelma & Louise, featuring a pair of Sindy dolls fleeing their suburban lives.

It was directed by The Bobbsey Twins From Homicide through Blink and is soundtracked by Fleetwood Mac’s Go Your Own Way. Moneysupermarket worked with Pedigree Toys & Brands, the owner of Sindy, and film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer on the campaign.

Moneysupermarket's previous spot, "Epic Action Man", was thought at the time to be Mother's final work, but the brand did not confirm this.

Darren Bentley, chief customer officer at Moneysupermarket, said: "Following the success of He-Man and Skeletor’s 'Dirty Dancing’ last year, we decided to harness the power of nostalgia once again by recreating another iconic film with one of our favourite childhood toys. This time, it’s Sindy paying affectionate tribute to Thelma & Louise."

Moneysupermarket surprised many in March when it announced it was splitting with Mother, its agency of seven years. The shop has been credited with helping the brand achieve significant growth in a ruthlessly competitive sector. In June, Moneysupermarket appointed WCRS to the business.

The original "You’re so Moneysupermarket" campaign, featuring the twerking, hotpants-clad office worker Dave, was named Campaign of the Year in 2015 by Campaign.

Hermeti Balarin, partner and executive creative director at Mother, said of the latest ad: "As we left the stage after ‘Epic Action Man’, we couldn’t resist coming back for an encore. Here’s to the last (we promise) of what has been an incredible series."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate

Promoted

September 12, 2018

4 ways to innovate

AGENCY
Making the big picture clearer

Promoted

September 12, 2018

Making the big picture clearer

MEDIA
In-housing: everything you need to know

Promoted

September 12, 2018

In-housing: everything you need to know

MEDIA
Brand uplift is just a tap, click and brick away

Promoted

September 11, 2018

Brand uplift is just a tap, click and brick away