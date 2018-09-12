Moneysupermarket parodies Thelma & Louise in final (final) spot from Mother

Barbie rival Sindy is following in the footsteps of Action Man by appearing in the latest ad for Moneysupermarket.com – the last from outgoing agency Mother.

The 60-second spot, "Epic Sindy", which debuted during The X Factor on ITV on Saturday evening (15 September), is an homage to the story of Sir Ridley Scott’s 1991 road-trip classic Thelma & Louise, featuring a pair of Sindy dolls fleeing their suburban lives.

It was directed by The Bobbsey Twins From Homicide through Blink and is soundtracked by Fleetwood Mac’s Go Your Own Way. Moneysupermarket worked with Pedigree Toys & Brands, the owner of Sindy, and film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer on the campaign.

Moneysupermarket's previous spot, "Epic Action Man", was thought at the time to be Mother's final work, but the brand did not confirm this.

Darren Bentley, chief customer officer at Moneysupermarket, said: "Following the success of He-Man and Skeletor’s 'Dirty Dancing’ last year, we decided to harness the power of nostalgia once again by recreating another iconic film with one of our favourite childhood toys. This time, it’s Sindy paying affectionate tribute to Thelma & Louise."

Moneysupermarket surprised many in March when it announced it was splitting with Mother, its agency of seven years. The shop has been credited with helping the brand achieve significant growth in a ruthlessly competitive sector. In June, Moneysupermarket appointed WCRS to the business.

The original "You’re so Moneysupermarket" campaign, featuring the twerking, hotpants-clad office worker Dave, was named Campaign of the Year in 2015 by Campaign.

Hermeti Balarin, partner and executive creative director at Mother, said of the latest ad: "As we left the stage after ‘Epic Action Man’, we couldn’t resist coming back for an encore. Here’s to the last (we promise) of what has been an incredible series."