Moneysupermarket promises to help people 'Get money calm' in brand relaunch

Moneysupermarket is relaunching its brand with a campaign that aims to remove people’s financial anxiety.

Along with new advertising, the price-comparison site has revamped its logo, visual identity, website and app, and CRM programme. The relaunch is centred around a brand line, "Get money calm", which will run across all of Moneysupermarket’s channels.

It is the first work by Engine since the agency won the business last year from Mother.

"This is all about making our services more proactive, personalised and painless for customers so they have to do less of the heavy lifting," Liz Telford, head of brand, said. "The line is one bit of that, but it’s much more about the experience that people are actually having on our site. ‘Get money calm’ is a north star for our business."

The campaign comes as Moneysupermarket expands beyond traditional price comparison, which typically focuses on car insurance, and begins to offer more personalised services including credit monitoring and bill management.

"We’re starting to try to drive greater customer engagement, rather than customers just using us once a year for car insurance," Telford said. "It’s far beyond anything we’ve done before."

The brand’s strategy was born from research that found 53% of people regularly felt anxious about their finances. "Customers want to be in control of their money, but being in control isn’t just about finding the best deal," Telford explained. "Even after the purchase, a lot of people feel anxiety that they may not have chosen the right thing."

The resulting ads use a line, "From aagh to aaah", which attempts to capture "that wonderful calm feeling that comes when you have taken control of your finances. It’s also helping people overcome that post-purchase anxiety," Adele Atchison, senior strategist at Engine, said.

"We were looking for an idea for the business, not just an ad idea," Leon Jaume, executive creative director at Engine, said.

A 60-second TV ad will debut on Saturday at 8:45pm during ITV1’s The Voice, and the campaign will also run across outdoor, radio, press, CRM, social media and editorial content. It was created by Tom Evans and Olly Courtney and directed by Matthijs Van Heijningen through MJZ.

Comedian Matt Berry narrates the ad. He "enables us to talk about something quite serious but in an engaging and lighthearted way", Telford said. "We’re absolutely a brand that doesn’t take ourselves too seriously. We’ve kept hold of that."

Moneysupermarket’s previous campaigns by Mother were known for their entertaining narratives and sometimes polarising humour, featuring characters such as a twerking businessman in hot pants and heels, a pole-dancing builder, Masters of the Universe duo Skeletor and He-Man, and 1980s action figure Action Man.

Jaume said the brand was "keen not to launch from entertaining stuff to something worthy".

"It’s just a different kind of fun," he continued. "We didn’t want to obscure the emotional strength of the message, but we can still do that in an entertaining way. We play out various interesting ways of taking people from an anxious position to a much more relaxed and happy one."

However, Moneysupermarket wants to "move away from just being a memorable campaign. We’re making a memorable and much more emotive brand," Atchison added.