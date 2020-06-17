Moneysupermarket rewrites 'bull in a china shop' narrative

Moneysupermarket.com has created a new bull mascot to illustrate how the brand can help people stay calm when faced with the impending doom of bills.

Created by Engine and with a voiceover by actor Matt Berry, the ad follows one unfortunate bovine (otherwise known as the "Money calm bull") as it saunters through the proverbial China shop.

The bull seems unfazed as it wades through a chaotic children’s birthday party, an army boot camp and a deep sea attack from mythical beast Cthulhu, before Berry explains why the bull is so relaxed – its funds are "under control" with Moneysupermarket.

The TV spot launches today (Friday) alongside out-of-home, radio, social media and digital activity. It was created by Charlie Gee and Tian Murphy, and directed by Nick Ball through Blink.

"The new campaign sums up that feeling in a more powerful and distinct way than we have done before, allowing a far greater consistency in our execution." Lloyd Page, marketing director at Moneysupermarket, said.

The "money calm bull" is the latest in a series of animals to feature in ads for Moneysupermarket in the past year. In September, the brand enlisted a sleuth (yes, that is the collective noun) of bears, while in July a sunglasses-wearing goat enjoyed an outdoor jacuzzi as part of the brand’s "Get money calm" positioning.

Billy Faithfull, chief creative officer, creative, at Engine, added: "He’s a two-tonne, toss-you-in-the-air prize-winning bull the size of an ice-cream van, who’s calmer than a banana.

"If there is a world where the 'money calm bull' doesn’t exist to help us reach a higher plane of money calm, I don’t want to live there.

"Thank goodness Moneysupermarket’s commitment to helping people reduce financial anxiety is matched only by their creative ambition."