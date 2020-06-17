Emmet McGonagle
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Moneysupermarket rewrites 'bull in a china shop' narrative

Campaign was created by Engine.

Moneysupermarket.com has created a new bull mascot to illustrate how the brand can help people stay calm when faced with the impending doom of bills.

Created by Engine and with a voiceover by actor Matt Berry, the ad follows one unfortunate bovine (otherwise known as the "Money calm bull") as it saunters through the proverbial China shop. 

The bull seems unfazed as it wades through a chaotic children’s birthday party, an army boot camp and a deep sea attack from mythical beast Cthulhu, before Berry explains why the bull is so relaxed – its funds are "under control" with Moneysupermarket.

The TV spot launches today (Friday) alongside out-of-home, radio, social media and digital activity. It was created by Charlie Gee and Tian Murphy, and directed by Nick Ball through Blink. 

"The new campaign sums up that feeling in a more powerful and distinct way than we have done before, allowing a far greater consistency in our execution." Lloyd Page, marketing director at Moneysupermarket, said.

The "money calm bull" is the latest in a series of animals to feature in ads for Moneysupermarket in the past year. In September, the brand enlisted a sleuth (yes, that is the collective noun) of bears, while in July a sunglasses-wearing goat enjoyed an outdoor jacuzzi as  part of the brand’s "Get money calm" positioning.

Billy Faithfull, chief creative officer, creative, at Engine, added: "He’s a two-tonne, toss-you-in-the-air prize-winning bull the size of an ice-cream van, who’s calmer than a banana. 

"If there is a world where the 'money calm bull' doesn’t exist to help us reach a higher plane of money calm, I don’t want to live there.

"Thank goodness Moneysupermarket’s commitment to helping people reduce financial anxiety is matched only by their creative ambition."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Creativity in lockdown: how have agencies coped?

Creativity in lockdown: how have agencies coped?

Promoted

Added 38 hours ago
"At the IPA, we tie communications and creativity back to business value"

"At the IPA, we tie communications and creativity back to business value"

Promoted

June 15, 2020
Should social media...

Should social media...

Promoted

June 15, 2020
MEDIA
McDonald's bags TV creativity prize

McDonald's bags TV creativity prize

Promoted

May 22, 2020