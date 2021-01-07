Moneysupermarket splits with Engine as it seeks new brand direction

Moneysupermarket has ended its two-year relationship with Engine as the price comparison site searches for a new ad agency.

The brand wants to create a change in marketing to respond to changing customer needs, it said. Engine declined to repitch for the account.

The process is being led by Mel Stonier, head of brand communications, who will be contacting agencies directly and is not looking for approaches from other shops.

The move also follows the appointment of Peter Duffy as chief executive in September last year.

Engine (then WCRS) was appointed to the account in 2018, replacing seven-year incumbent Mother.

It helped relaunch the brand in 2019 with the "Get money calm" tagline, and has since created a series of ads showing people or animals in a calm state because their bills and finances have been sorted by using Moneysupermarket.

In June last year the brand released work featuring a bull placed in high-pressure situations remaining calm. The mascot was also used as part of Moneysupermarket's multimillion-pound deal to sponsor films on Channel 4.

A spokeswoman at Moneysupermarket said: "We've worked with Engine for two years across multiple parts of our brand and marketing mix and we're really proud of what we've achieved together, including the successful launch of the Money Calm Bull.

"We are now seeking a new direction for our creative agency partner, to help us take the brand in a new direction and meet the changing demands of our customers."

Andy Hancock had been chief customer officer at Moneysupermarket since 2019, following the departure of Darren Bentley. Hancock was named as one of Campaign's top marketers last year. In November, Hancock was promoted to group chief operating officer.

Marketing director Lloyd Page also recently left the business. A spokeswoman said there were no plans to replace him.

She commented: "Lloyd made a significant contribution to Moneysupermarket Group and we wish him all the best in the future. The existing marketing leadership team will continue to report into Andy Hancock.