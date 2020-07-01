Moneysupermarket strikes multimillion-pound deal to sponsor films on Channel 4

Moneysupermarket.com has signed a one-year multimillion-pound deal to sponsor Channel 4’s film package.

The partnership, which was brokered by 4Sales and MediaCom, covers all movies aired across Channel 4, E4, More4 and pre-9pm on Film4, as well as those available to stream on All 4.

The sponsorship idents were created by Engine and feature the bull that stars in Moneysupermarket’s latest ad campaign, "Money calm bull". The character is shown in highly stressful situations but remains completely calm.

The idents will feature in about 2,260 films, including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Festival – both of which will premiere on UK TV this month.

Mel Stonier, head of brand and brand communications at Moneysupermarket, said: "Moneysupermarket is committed to helping people reduce financial anxiety by saving money. We believe that when you’re 'money calm', everything else becomes a bit easier to deal with, and our Money Calm Bull epitomises that – he remains unflappable whatever life throws at him.

"The partnership with Channel 4 will really bring to life the cool-headedness of the Money Calm Bull for the nation as we settle down to watch our favourite films."

Moneysupermarket replaces Direct Line, which has sponsored Films on 4 for the past year with a series of idents featuring call-centre staff discussing outlandlish situations inspired by movie plotlines.