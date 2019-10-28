Monopoly is letting Londoners step inside the board game

Hasbro’s Monopoly is creating a theatrical activation of the board game.

The 75-minute experience will require participants to complete challenges before they buy properties and move around the board.

Theatre company Selladoor Worldwide is working with Hasbro to create the activation, which is due to open in London next year.

Hasbro and Selladoor plan to roll out numerous experiences over the next few years utilising the wider Hasbro brand portfolio, which includes Operation and Jenga.

In Hong Kong, Hasbro has opened "Monopoly dreams", a seven-room experience based on cards such as Bank and Community chest. Visitors are able to play a series of games and step inside Mr Monopoly’s house.

David Hutchinson, chief executive of Selladoor, said: "We’ve been working for over a year with Hasbro on this exciting partnership, developing our concept and vision to bring one of the world’s biggest board game brands to life in this thrilling experiential theatre landscape.

"Trends in our sector are moving in a very exciting direction, with demand from a new generation of theatre-goers looking to experience live theatre differently and to be immersed in the world of the narrative in a different way."