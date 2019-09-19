Moonpig appoints Kristof Fahy as CMO

Cards, flowers and gifting retailer Moonpig has appointed Kristof Fahy to chief marketing officer at a time when the business says its growth rate over the past 12 months has "doubled".

Fahy joins Moonpig from Checkatrade, where he held the same role. Before that, he was chief customer officer at Hostelworld and chief customer officer at Ladbrokes Coral Group.

He has also held senior positions at Telegraph Media Group, where he ran the digital P&L and customer analytics, and at William Hill, where he was chief marketing officer for five years.

Fahy said: "Moonpig is a truly iconic British brand and I look forward to building on its unique proposition and proven market success in order to drive the business through its next stage of ambitious growth."

The appointment follows some recent high-profile changes in the Moonpig leadership team. Kate Swann, former WHSmith and SSP chief executive, recently joined as chairman, while Nickyl Raithatha was promoted from managing director to chief executive in June.

Raithatha added: "Kristof brings over 25 years of experience creating and implementing successful commercial, digital, marketing and brand strategies, and he will be a huge asset for our new leadership team. He is also a great cultural fit for the brand and I am very much looking forward to working with him."