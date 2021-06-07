Moonpig dons his spacesuit for animated spot to drive Father’s Day sales

Moonpig has launched the second ad under its new brand platform, with a Father's Day spot that features the animated pig character in three new guises – a golfing pro, an alien and an astronaut.

The 30-second spot, which was created by Creature London, depicts a man choosing the perfect card for his dad.

"How do I tell Dad that he's out of this world, Sean wondered as he gazed at his phone?" says the voiceover, as the man looks at various card designs on his smartphone.

"And there it was. Tapped and launched on its way."

The action cuts to the man's father, who opens his front door to discover the "Moonpig" on his doorstep, decked out in an astronaut's outfit – a nod to the brand's original, illustrated lunar pig brand mascot.

"For this Father's Day it must be a..." the voiceover adds, before the "Moonpig.com" jingle kicks in.

The advertisement went live on 5 June and will run on TV ahead of Father's Day on 20 June, supported by a radio execution.

In April, Moonpig unveiled a new brand platform, with a campaign that reprised the company's pig mascot as a new animated character.

In the first spot, created by Creature London, a little "Moonpig" changed its outfits according to the birthday cards a young woman was considering sending to a friend.

Commenting on the latest ad, Stu Outhwaite-Noel, Creature's chief creative officer, said: "The demand has been overwhelming. Letters, tweet... actual phone calls.

"Ever since we released the Moonpigs to the world, the Great British public have been screaming for more. So alright, alright, here's another one... We hope you love it as much as much as the first. Now please get out of my front garden."

The ad was directed by Ben Reed through Agile. It was created by Creature's Megan Egan. Media was by MediaCom North.