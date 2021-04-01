Moonpig launches new brand platform featuring cute characters

Moonpig has launched a new brand platform reprising the brand’s pig mascot but in the guise of a new animated character.

In the first spot, created by Creature London, the pig changes its outfit depending on the birthday cards a young woman sat at a bus stop considers sending to her friend. In the end, she goes for an avocado.

Kristof Fahy, chief marketing officer of Moonpig, said: “We have one of the most recognizable brand names in the UK with an iconic jingle, but somewhere along the way, we lost another key brand asset that’s unique to us – the pig. So, we decided it was time to bring it back.”

“These cute little characters will help us re-engage and bring the brand name to life again with something that’s uniquely Moonpig. I am looking forward to having a lot of fun with our ads over the next couple of years.”

The ad was directed by Ben Reed through Agile. At Creature London the creative was Megan Egan. MediaCom North did the media planning and buying for the campaign.

Stu Outhwaite-Noel, chief creative officer at Creature said: “Just when you thought lockdown didn’t need any more pets, along come the Moonpigs, destined to spread the same kind of joy and happiness in living rooms all over the land.

“This is the kind of work I got into advertising for. The stuff my grandma will tell her friends down the hairdressers. So, step aside Sergei, Churchill and Mr Compario, there’s a new sheriff in town. Well, a whole litter of them.”

Creature won the Moonpig account in September 2019 and has created a number of ads for the brand, including a Valentine's Day spot last year.

In his column for Campaign’s premium tier, The Knowledge, editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier recently wrote about the role of digital advertising in building the Moonpig brand.