Maisie McCabe
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Moonpig launches new brand platform featuring cute characters

Campaign by Creature London promotes Moonpig as the place to go for birthday cards.

Moonpig has launched a new brand platform reprising the brand’s pig mascot but in the guise of a new animated character.

In the first spot, created by Creature London, the pig changes its outfit depending on the birthday cards a young woman sat at a bus stop considers sending to her friend. In the end, she goes for an avocado.

Kristof Fahy, chief marketing officer of Moonpig, said: “We have one of the most recognizable brand names in the UK with an iconic jingle, but somewhere along the way, we lost another key brand asset that’s unique to us – the pig. So, we decided it was time to bring it back.” 

“These cute little characters will help us re-engage and bring the brand name to life again with something that’s uniquely Moonpig. I am looking forward to having a lot of fun with our ads over the next couple of years.”

The ad was directed by Ben Reed through Agile. At Creature London the creative was Megan Egan. MediaCom North did the media planning and buying for the campaign.

Stu Outhwaite-Noel, chief creative officer at Creature said: “Just when you thought lockdown didn’t need any more pets, along come the Moonpigs, destined to spread the same kind of joy and happiness in living rooms all over the land.

“This is the kind of work I got into advertising for. The stuff my grandma will tell her friends down the hairdressers. So, step aside Sergei, Churchill and Mr Compario, there’s a new sheriff in town. Well, a whole litter of them.”

Creature won the Moonpig account in September 2019 and has created a number of ads for the brand, including a Valentine's Day spot last year.

In his column for Campaign’s premium tier, The Knowledge, editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier recently wrote about the role of digital advertising in building the Moonpig brand.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

TV's near future: everything you need to know

TV's near future: everything you need to know

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
Audience addressability: 2021’s biggest digital ad opportunity

Audience addressability: 2021’s biggest digital ad opportunity

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
Campaign webinar: We’re better together

Campaign webinar: We’re better together

Promoted

March 26, 2021
The surprising truth about Waze

The surprising truth about Waze

Promoted

March 26, 2021