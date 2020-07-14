Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Moonpig reviews media account amid demand surge during lockdown

MediaCom is on alert.

Moonpig: 'Heartfelt can happen anywhere' campaign launched in February
Moonpig, the online greeting-cards retailer, is reviewing its UK media planning and buying amid a surge in demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The brand, owned by Photobox, began contacting prospective agencies at the beginning of the month, according to a source familiar with the process.

The review puts WPP’s MediaCom on alert. The agency declined to comment.

Interest in the brand has been boosted this year as people adapted to spending more time at home. Internet searches for Moonpig were up by 270% since lockdown began, according to multiple reports last month.

In the week leading up to Father's Day on 21 June, App Annie revealed that Moonpig was the UK’s top app in the shopping category for both Apple and Google app stores – even higher than Amazon and eBay.

Creature London won Moonpig’s creative and strategic account last year. The decision was announced soon after Kristof Fahy, the former Ladbrokes, Hostelworld and Checkatrade marketer, was installed as chief marketing officer.

Moonpig declined to comment.

